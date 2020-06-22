My appointment’ll end terror in the North, Bello assures govs

Chairman of the high-power security committee set by the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) to address grueling security challenges in the North, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, has assured his colleagues that the end to terrorist activities in the area was in sight.

The NSGF is under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Governor Bello said the time to defeat terror has come and there shall be no hiding place for them henceforth, noting that bandits and terrorists will no more find it easy to operate in the region in the wake of the security committee put in place under his leadership.

Fanwo, who represented the governor when a group, Alliance for Peace, paid him a visit in his office said, “As you are aware, the North has taken a decisive position. The NSGF under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has set up a high-power committee to frontally address the security challenges in the North.”

“Unsurprisingly, the committee is chaired by the governor of Kogi state who has received many national and international awards for the effective security architecture that put criminals at bay in his state.

“Kogi used to be a stronghold of criminals before the present administration came on board. But today, Governor Yahaya Bello has brought it down to the lowest ebb. The Isanlu incident was a disappointment and the governor has reset the security apparatus to ensure such doesn’t repeat itself again. Perpetrators will surely be brought to book.”

Earlier, the spokesperson of the group, Comrade Tolulope Ige, thanked the governor for being “a good ambassador of the youth across the country,” saying the governor has brought Kogi to the limelight of national politics.

He commended the response of the governor to the Isanlu attack, assuring him that the group is proud of him.

He said, “The governor has rewritten the history of our state and we are happy at the way he prioritised security because there can’t be development without security.”