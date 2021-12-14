My blood taken by unknown doctor, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, cries out

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged the Department of State Servic (DSS), before a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

In the fresh suit filed by Maxwell Okpara, one of his lawyers, Kanu seeks an enforcement of his fundamental human rights, just as the detained leader of IPOB also accused the operatives of the DSS of allowing an unknown doctorto take his blood more than 21 times.

The director general of the DSS, the DSS and the Attorney-General of the Federation are respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/21.

The suit was with a supporting affidavit was deposed to by his younger brother named Emmanuel.

At a press conference held in Abuja Monday, the IPOB leader expressed regrets that despite an order of the court at the last trial that he be allowed to change his cloth and practice his religion, the order was not carried out by the DSS.

Opara, said: “When I visited the DSS detention facility recently, the IPOB leader, complained that a particular doctor who appeared like a quack to him have been coming to extract his blood and has done so more than twenty one times.”

Kanu said the same agency has turned down his request to access his medical record or attend to his health severally.