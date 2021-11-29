My daughter belongs to my lover, not ‘pastor husband’, woman tell court

A 45-year-old pastor, Adekunbi Osho, who accused his wife of blackmailing him with adultery, got his wish on Monday as an Igando Customary Court in Lagos state dissolved his six-year-old marriage.





The court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways.

He said: “Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is, therefore, left with no option than to grant him his wish. The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Pastor Adekunbi Osho and Mrs Rebecca Osho dissolved today.

“By this pronouncement, both of you have ceased to be husband and wife. Each of you should go his or her separate way unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”





Koledoye ordered Rebecca to desist from going around the petitioner to embarrass him.

Adekunbi had approached the court on April 6, 2021 to end his marriage, accusing Rebecca of defaming his character.



He said: “My wife wants to destroy my career. She keeps going to my office, accusing me of sleeping with women. She is hindering my ministerial progress. Rebecca went to my local church, informed the leaders that I am a chronic adulterer.





“She also wrote a letter to my general overseer, tarnishing my image. Rebecca has stopped my promotion on three occasions, because of her series of reports to the church authority, which made me remain stagnant in the same position

“She fights me on daily basis. There was a day she attacked me in public and tore my clothes to pieces. She once arrested me with the police, claiming I sent assassins to kill her.

“She hates my family; she insults and fights them whenever they come visiting. Rebecca prevents me from carrying or playing with our daughter. I only carried the baby during her naming ceremony; the girl is now three years old.”

He had pleaded with the court to terminate the marriage and grant him the custody of their only child.

However, Rebecca, a 36-year-old civil servant, was silent on the allegations, saying that the pastor was not the biological father of her daughter.

“Adekunbi is not the father of my daughter. I was impregnated by my lover, while living and married to my husband. He should better not claim the paternity of another man’s child,” Rebecca told the court.

