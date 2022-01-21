My decision to run for 2023 democratic, voluntary – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has insisted that his decision to run for the presidency in 2023 is in line with democratic precepts and voluntary.

Tinubu stated this while answering questions from journalists in Minnna, Niger state after a closed door meeting with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda at his hilltop residence, Thursday.

Tinubu explained that he was at the hilltop residence of the former ruler to get his blessings for the presidential ambition.

“So, he gave me his prayers. You want to know the outcome of the consultation? We are running a democracy. I took my decision voluntarily and I am running for the presidency of the country, we are running a democracy.

“When I made the declaration, I told you that I am still consulting and I will consult as widely as possible.”

The APC National Leader said he was in Minna to commiserate with the Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, over banditry attacks in some communities in the state.

Tinubu had earlier in a courtesy visit to Governor Sani Bello, announced donation of N50 million to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state resulting from the activities of bandits.

He urged Nigerians not to see the ongoing security challenges in the country as a hopeless situation, noting that with self belief and prayers, the situation could be remedied.

In his words: “We share in your grief; hearing and reading of disasters, banditry and cattle rustling every day, just like what happened on Wednesday again.”

In a response, Governor Sani Bello endorsed the presidential aspiration of the APC leader ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sani Bello said he is looking forward to seeing him lay the kind of foundation he laid for the massive transformation of Lagos, for Nigeria.

The governor lamented that nowhere is safe in the country and recounted how some villagers in Mashegu were murdered in cold blood by bandits while observing their early morning prayers in the mosque.