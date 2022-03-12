My dream is to play top teams in Nigeria, Europe – Idahosa

Victor Divinelove Idahosa is an 18-year-old Nigerian born left footed footballer who recently recently returned from Turkey where he had a stint in search of good playing time.

In this interview with Ikenna Okonkwo, Idahosa who hails from Edo state is already aiming high in his soccer career with the dream of plying his trade top teams in both Nigeria and abroad.

Excerpts…

My origin

I’m a full-fledge Nigerian. I was born in Benin City, Edo state capital. I have been playing football since I was younger. I’m 18 years old. I started my career here in Nigeria with an academic known as Greater Tomorrow Football Academy located in Abuja. But recently, I just got back from Turkey because I traveled, and I’m looking for a platform to advance my career.

Playing football is my passion. I’m only looking forward to an opportunity that will give me time to show my talent.

Present focus

My present focus is to look for a club. The team can be anywhere, either in Nigeria or anywhere else.

Nigeria club sides

I so much cherish a club like Enyimba, I play right wing forward. I look up to Samuel Chukwueze as I play same wing with him. I have pace, I run a lot and I have strong ability. I can start anywhere just to show my potential.

Foreign club prospect

Basically anywhere in Europe will be great for me, just to show my potential. I have always had that dream of playing for Chelsea, have been supporting that club from my childhood days. If God grant me that opportunity, I will be grateful.

Those I’m looking up to

At the moment, I like the style of Christian Paulisic. It will be a great pleasure for me to play for the Super Eagles. When I was growing up I didn’t watch Okocha and Kanu but through YouTube I watch their games.

For me I need to pray to God to help me and also to work hard to achieve my dream. Obviously I do say Nigerian football is quite hard, having watched the league, looking at the system of the league. I understand a lot of things in Turkey, the Nigerian football system is so hard, I figured it out when I traveled.