My election is continuity in progress for NUGA – Ogbu

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) has elected and sworn-in Emeka Ogbu as its new president for the next two years.

Mr. Ogbu of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) was returned unopposed in the election after

Dr. Nnadozie Cliford of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia state voluntarily withdrew from the race few hours before the election proper.

Also elected are, Dr. Bawa Mohammed as 1st vice president, Abubaka (Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi), and Dr Michael Ajibuwa of Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) among others during the successful 26th edition of NUGA competition which held at the University of Lagos(UNILAG),

Ogbu had served as 1st vice-president under the outgoing president, Prof. Stephen S. Hamafyelto.

In a statement, the newly elected president thanked God for the opportunity to serve Nigerians and the sports community.

He promised to work together with various directors of sports in affiliate Universities to ensure the next NUGA games have the best of organisation and innovative ideas.