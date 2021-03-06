My ex-wife seduce my friends while I was in detention – Fani-Kayode opens up

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu, attempted to seduce his friends to bed and collect money from them while he was in detention.

He also debunked claims made by Chikwendu that he assaulted and drugged her during their marriage, describing her as a pathological liar and an adulteress.

Chikwendu, a former beauty queen, made the allegations in an affidavit she deposed to in support of an originating motion brought pursuant to Section 69 of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003 seeking for the full custody of the four sons the estranged marriage produced.

She alleged that her ex-husband beat her up on several occasions, even while pregnant and drugged her.

She also accused Fani-Kayode of confining her to a hospital when she attempted to escape.

But reacting, the former minister described all the allegations as “lies and falsehood.”

The statement read: “The statement of claim and affidavit that was filed in court by one Precious Chikwendu against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is filled with lies and falsehood.

“Not one thing that she has alleged there is true. She is a pathological liar and a slanderer and we intend to prove this in court.

“We believe that the children’s lives would be in danger if they are with her and we shall prove this in court.”

Fani-Kayode accused his wife of adultery, saying she attempted to sleep with his friends while he was detained.

He further said his wife was caught in bed with some men, insisting that he has incontrovertible proof to back up his claims.

“Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside.

“She also tried to seduce several Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them,” the statement read.

“Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them.”

The former minister insisted that he never subjected his ex-wife or their children to any form of physical or mental abuse.

He also stated that Chikwendu is “unfit to be a mother and that she has shown nothing but cruelty to her children whom she has never taken care of or shown the love and affection of a mother”.

He claimed that his ex-wife had to be restrained on an occasion when she attempted to cut him and their children with knives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Chief Fani-Kayode expose his children to danger and he had always provided them with the best of care including 12 nannies and nurses who did all the work even when their mother was in the house and whom she employed.

“Neither is it true that she was ever beaten by Chief Fani-Kayode or anyone else in his staff and security team, either when she was pregnant or not pregnant and it is not true that she was subjected to any form of physical or mental abuse from them. She was the abuser and not Chief Fani-Kayode or any of his security team or staff.

“On one occasion, she cut two people with a knife and almost bit off the finger of a third when she was trying to attack and kill her own children and husband with two knives. Thirty people witnessed this and we have it on video.

“On another occasion when she was caught in bed with a married naval officer in a hotel, she cut her own foot with a broken bottle and said she would tell the world that her husband did it. At least three people witnessed this.

“On one occasion she beat her first son so badly that his face swelled up like a football and he had to be rushed to the hospital where she admitted to her offence to the doctor. We have pictures of his damaged and badly swollen face.

“His crime was that he had called one of his 3 nannies “mummy” and this angered Chikwendu who then flew into an uncontrollable rage and punched him in the face in front of 7 nannies.

“On a separate occasion in front of three Pastors, she also beat one of the triplets mercilessly simply because he had dared to cry during prayers. Again we have evidence of this and the Pastors and nannies will testify,” the statement read.

He insisted that he did not deny his wife access to their four children, noting that she is the one who has not come to visit them.

Fani-Kayode also debunked allegations that he drugged his ex-wife, explaining that “she was sedated with an injection by a doctor from the psychiatric hospital” after she caused an uproar in the house.

He noted that she had to be “held down by a contingent of four policemen and policewomen in the presence and under the orders of the Divisional Police Officer of the Asokoro Police Station and in the presence of her Aunty Joy and at least 30 frightened and agitated police officers, workers and members of the household and family”.

“We urge members of the public to wait until the truth is revealed about Chikwendu, her mental and physical abuse of her children, her mental illness, her numerous attempts to murder Chief Fani-Kayode and his four children, her adulterous ways, her unfathomable cruelty, her gold-digging ways, her violence and so much more before they make up their minds,” the statement added.