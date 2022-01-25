My experience as COAS – Buratai

The former Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), Tuesday, reminisced about his tenure in office and declared that it was challenging.

Buratai, who is also the Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of a book, titled: ‘The Great Exploits of Buratai’, written by Engr. Best O. Agbese in his honour.

The former COAS, who noted that the insecurity made his tenure a bit challenging, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support throughout his tenure, just as he commended the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their doggedness in battling the insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the country.

He said following his appointment as the COAS, he prepared his mind to be less controversial, adding that opposition made him stronger.

The former COAS, while appreciating the successes recorded by him, said the Nigerian Army was more responsive under his watch and expressed the optimism that insecurity would soon fizzle out.

About the book, Buratai disclosed that it contains some salient secrets about the success of his operations as the COAS, and recommended it to senior military officers and other security experts.

Recalling how he tackled insecurity in his state, the Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, thanked Buratai for his proactiveness, saying that the former COAS played a major role in stablilising his state.

Bello, who described kidnapping and banditry as politically motivated, called on the stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the menace.