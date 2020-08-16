My experience at the Idu Isolation and Treatment Centre

Even though I never doubted the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, due to the abundance of information in the public domain, I however did not envisage that I would one day become part of the statistics daily being dished out by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on positive testing and recoveries.

So, it really came as a rude shock to me on July 13, 2020, when I learnt that I had tested positive to the corona virus following the tests that were done by officials of the NCDC.

As it happened, an order had actually come from the top that staff in the office where I worked must be tested for the COVID-19, which didn’t really sit well with many people in the office.

But being an executive order, it was carried out with dispatch and by the third day, results began to filter in and I later got to know that I had tested positive to coronavirus.

This revelation was as surprising as it was unsettling, as I had actually considered myself fit and showed no symptom of cough or fever except for the fact that I had malaria a few weeks back which I had fully recovered from.

But the official who disclosed my result insisted that I was positive and urged me to prepare for isolation and treatment at the Idu Isolation and Treatment Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. I was advised to take a few of my personal things like clothes, bathroom slippers, towel, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, detergent, among others.

With my fate sealed, I made straight for home to prepare for the inevitable.

On arrival at the centre in an ambulance driven by medical officials, I was admitted into the elegant 5 story building, which had been retrofitted for the purpose of isolation and treatment of Covid-19 positive patients.

I learnt the FCT Administration and officials of the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, had come together in partnership and supported by other private donors, to outfit the Idu metro training facility into an isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19.

After some pep talks regarding why we had been brought there and how we were expected to conduct ourselves, the medical officials who were completely covered in white protective gears, marched us to the available wards, with the lady among us, headed to a separate ward.

On arrival at ward 4 of the centre, I was ushered into a very large room which had two other patients earlier admitted on that same day. Some medications like pain killers, antibiotics, immune boosters and vitamins among others, were given to us with explanations on how to use them.

I was also allocated a bed with a bedside cabinet and given face masks, hand gloves and bed a covering for my personal use. The medical officials informed me that I would be there for a maximum of 14 days, but noted that testing would be done on the 9th day and I could be discharged if I tested negative before the 14th day. They however warned that I could be held for much longer if I continued to test positive with symptoms of covid-19 and advised me to always wear my face mask.

I must say at this point that what I met at the centre, differed greatly from what I had actually anticipated. To be precise, I had actually expected to see a hospital setting with a lot of sickly people coughing, sneezing, down with the flu and needing breathing aides. But this was not the case. Instead, I met a place teeming with vibrant young men and women and a few elderly people, sitting idly and counting the days as they passed.

This didn’t fool me though as I had heard about the COVID-19 incubation period during which one could be asymptomatic but with the potency of infecting others and I knew I couldn’t let my guards down. So, I settled for life at the centre but with caution.

While my experience at the centre was not particularly bad, I don’t think I could say anything negative also about the efforts that were made to ensure the safety, comfort and wellbeing of the patients who were isolated and treated at Idu.

From the sumptuous meals that were served to the stable electricity and water, I think a lot of effort really went into ensuring that patients didn’t really miss home that much.

Also worthy of mention is the dedication to service by all the workers from the health officials, to the drivers, the messengers and the cleaners, who all did their job with a sense of duty.

While the doctors and nurses were ever present to check the health status of the patients at the centre, the cleaners and messengers also carried out the cleaning and serving of the food with efficiency

Talk about the Idu Isolation and Treatment Centre would not also be complete without mentioning the presence of facilities for luxurious living like air conditioners, satellite TVs, refrigerators, electric water heaters and microwaves, washing machines among others.

At the risk of sounding rather patronizing, I would say the visit to the Idu isolation centre seemed more like a vacation, except for the obvious fear that you were in the midst of sick or supposedly sick people. Even the recreational needs of the patients were not neglected

But there were however the low points or what I would describe as the Alcatraz moment of being holed up in a particular place with your freedom to move around pretty much limited. Activities at the place also became quite routine and monotonous, leaving one desperately seeking for fresh experience.

Apart from also being away from your comfort zone as well as family and loved ones, there was also the seeming fear of the unknown as patients kept to themselves and refused to socialize for fear of becoming sick. This was understandably so because you are in a place teeming with people who have been classified as COVID-19 patients and nobody wanted to take much risk.

Fortunately, my time at the centre came to an anticipated end on the 12th day, which is July 26, 2020, when the officials disclosed that I had tested negative and instructed me to get ready to leave. The test had been conducted on the 10th day and the results came out two days later.

I was relieved at last that I was going home and back to my comfort zone.

However, I would like to commend the efforts of the FCT Administration, the CCECC and many other private donors that had come together in partnership to provide a place like the Idu Isolation and Treatment Centre for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients free.

I can say without doubt that the idea behind the isolation and treatment centres is quite a decent one as it has helped to ensure that those who test positive to COVID-19 are isolated from the society and given adequate treatment to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Lastly, my experience at the centre has served as a wakeup call that COVID-19 is real. As a result, FCT residents and other Nigerians must take the necessary precautions to ensure that they do not get infected with the disease.

Some of the safety measures that could help to prevent the spread of coronavirus include the observance of social distancing, regular hand washing with soap and running water or the use of hand sanitizers. Frequently used surfaces must also be regularly disinfected with a mixture of bleach and water or other disinfectants.

Danladi Akilu,

Durunmi II, Gudu District,

Abuja