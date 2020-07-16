My first day as governor Sani Bello’s spokesperson – Barje



She has spent one year in office as spokesperson to Governor Sani Bello of Niger state as chief press secretary. In this interview with AIDELOJE OJO, Mrs Mary Noel Barje, gives an insight into her first day in office and the demand of her job especially as a woman stepping into an area said to be exclusively reserved for men.



What was your first reaction to the news of your appointment as chief press secretary (CPS) to Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello?



When I came on board, I learnt there were many numbers of people who applied for the same position, although I do not know most of them. To be candid, I did not know that the position was that striking. I always wish to attain the level I would be proud of. I don’t really know how to say it, but I would not be shy to say that I had little shivers when the call for the appointment came in. You know chief press secretary appointments are generally seen as exclusive for men and not for women. However, as I have always said, I am not shaken and I am not afraid just for the fact that it is my line of duty; it has to do with the type of my professional calling. However, at the first call, what ran through my mind was kind of looking at myself as a woman forgetting that I am coming from an environment where there is no man no woman once on duty; that is the NTA. We also know that in our profession, we are all gentlemen of the press, so that was how I took it.



How then have you been coping carrying out your duty as a woman on the job perceived to be reserved for men?



As a woman? That was what brought about the first uncertainty when the appointment came. I want to thank God, I also thank my boss, the executive governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who in his wisdom saw the competence in me and was used by God to bring me to this office. However, as for the challenges of being a woman when I assumed office, yes there were these little anxieties. I was kind of asking myself if I could do it being a woman but whatever challenge it was, I have overcome it as a woman. I would also say credit goes to my husband most especially and to my children who have been able to support and encourage me. I know that these challenges have to do with the time, the movement and everything but my family has been able to accept it. They are in it with me and their encouragement has kept me going. Honestly, as a woman if you don’t have this support, you can’t stand. Their support has made me stand tall to see that I put in my best to achieve and not to betray that trust and confidence that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has entrusted in me.



How has it been working with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in the past one year?



Yes, working with His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello has been quite interesting. I can say this confidently having stayed in office for at least one year. Interesting in the sense that I have a free hand to operate. Because of his kind of person, he is not interested in propaganda. You know many people see this office as if all you do is propaganda. Personally, being who I am has helped me greatly. As a person I like being straight forward with lots of truthfulness. So in the beat of promoting his activities, I have tried in my own possible way to ensure that it is what I see on ground, what the governor says and his principles that are presented without any exaggeration. I do not add too much salt in presenting issues. All I know is that I dish out exactly the things that happen around him. My boss, the governor has severally told me that he is not interested in propaganda but that I should just carry on with my job in the simple way I know how to do it. These encouragements have helped me in great deal.

What was Governor Bello’s first words to you on assumption of office?

The first word he gave me during my first interaction with him after the appointment was that he wants me to just do my job and not be intimidated but assert myself. These were the things he told me and I have held them strongly. At times, when I am going down due to pressure (you know there are times when the work load is shaking and I want to get a little bit depressed), then I will remember that I got the backing of my boss. So all these put together encourage me to stand. At all times, I try by all means to ensure that he does not doubt my ability and my sincerity in fulfilling the obligation of the office he handed over to me.



Briefly, how would you describe Governor Sani Bello?

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is essentially a gentleman. A man that respects your opinion as you are. He does not interfere with your affairs. That is to say he is a man that would want you to keep your space while he keeps his space and still maintaining common grounds to achieve common purpose. And when it’s like that, nobody is really bored. He believes in the principle of doing your work and I do mine. On the human angle, he is someone that has the heart and feelings for people, especially vulnerable members of society. In the challenges we have when you want to look at issues surrounding governance, he often gets emotional. These are some things that people do not really know about him. He gets emotional and often very concerned; therefore, he would not want to take any action against an ordinary man. These are things I found out about him. Also, he is very humane and generous towards people: however, he is not the noise-making type, but prefers to be focused.