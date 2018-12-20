Benue state governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress,

Emmanuel Jime, yesterday said his administration will focus on five

key areas if elected governor in 2019.

Jime, who disclosed this yesterday in Makurdi at the inauguration of

the Jime/ Ode campaign organisation named such areas to include,

security, agriculture, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He said Benue in the past few years had been plagued with several

security challenges, both from internal and external aggressors, key

amongst which were the issue of herdsmen militia invasion of

communities, deaths arising from same, displacements of indigenous

population and wanton destruction of homesteads and farmlands.

He noted that if elected, his administration will invite public

memorandum and input from the pool of experts in formulating a

long-term policy position that provide a framework in securing the

farmland and response to farmer /herders conflict. He also said he

will adopt ranching as the best method of animal husbandry.

The APC governorship candidate also disclosed that he would improve

the image of Benue as a favourable destination for local and foreign

direct investment and an attractive partner for international

development cooperation.

According to him, the situation would enable the state leverage on

numerous multilateral social empowerment programmes from the World

Bank and African Development Bank that go to selected states that show

the seriousness and readiness to collaborate with international

agencies working to reduce poverty and environmental issues.

“We shall approach health for all by developing a database on the

health status of Benue citizens for medium and long-term planning.

“For example, the complications from diabetes that result in

amputations have a devastating effect on families and the productivity

of the state.

“Our public healthcare policy will follow such pragmatic steps to plug

Benue into global health improvement programmes by making a case for

Benue state.

“As part of healthcare for all, we shall establish accident trauma and

emergency outposts across the three zones,” he added.

