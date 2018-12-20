Benue state governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress,
Emmanuel Jime, yesterday said his administration will focus on five
key areas if elected governor in 2019.
Jime, who disclosed this yesterday in Makurdi at the inauguration of
the Jime/ Ode campaign organisation named such areas to include,
security, agriculture, education, healthcare and infrastructure.
He said Benue in the past few years had been plagued with several
security challenges, both from internal and external aggressors, key
amongst which were the issue of herdsmen militia invasion of
communities, deaths arising from same, displacements of indigenous
population and wanton destruction of homesteads and farmlands.
He noted that if elected, his administration will invite public
memorandum and input from the pool of experts in formulating a
long-term policy position that provide a framework in securing the
farmland and response to farmer /herders conflict. He also said he
will adopt ranching as the best method of animal husbandry.
The APC governorship candidate also disclosed that he would improve
the image of Benue as a favourable destination for local and foreign
direct investment and an attractive partner for international
development cooperation.
According to him, the situation would enable the state leverage on
numerous multilateral social empowerment programmes from the World
Bank and African Development Bank that go to selected states that show
the seriousness and readiness to collaborate with international
agencies working to reduce poverty and environmental issues.
“We shall approach health for all by developing a database on the
health status of Benue citizens for medium and long-term planning.
“For example, the complications from diabetes that result in
amputations have a devastating effect on families and the productivity
of the state.
“Our public healthcare policy will follow such pragmatic steps to plug
Benue into global health improvement programmes by making a case for
Benue state.
“As part of healthcare for all, we shall establish accident trauma and
emergency outposts across the three zones,” he added.
