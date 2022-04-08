My human capital agenda’ll target women, youth, vulnerables – Gwamna

A Peoples Democratic party (PDP) aspirant in Gombe state, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has said his human capital development agenda would be carried out through loans scheme, grants, skills acquisition amongst others.

According to a press statement issued by the director of publicity, Dr. Gwamna Campaign Organisation, He said skills acquisition from tailoring, shoe-making, soap-making, art, mechanical and other locally fabricated equipment would be given serious attention to empower youth and women.

Gwamna said this Friday when some women groups paid him a solidarity visit in Gombe, adding that the aim of the programme was to address the huge poverty in the land and give people opportunity to improve their welfare.

He said after training, loans or grants would be given to trainees depending on the type of programme “so as to ensure that they don’t go back to sit at home after being trained.”

“We will have a lot of partnership to incorporate the private sector into this programme through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement to ensure that the programme gets the needed supports.

“I also want to say that the programme would be inclusive in operation to ensure that everyone, women, youth, people living with disabilities amongst other benefit maximally from this initiative; this is based on my personal believe that no society can effectively develop without inclusivity,” he said.