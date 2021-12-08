My husband is impotent, assaulted me for 6 years, estranged wife exposes Fani-Kayode

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that the later has erectile dysfunction.

According to Chikwendu, Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her because he is impotent.

The petitioner stated this in her November 29, 2021 “Application for issuance of civil summons/plaint” against Fani-Kayode, who is a respondent in the suit.

The suit, numbered FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, was filed through her counsel, Mr Abiodun E. Olusanya.

She told the court that the four children she had with Fani-Kayode were conceived via artificial insemination, adding that she was forced to be celibate during the time they were together as a couple.

Against speculations, the former beauty queen also told the court that the former minister did not perform any marriage rites nor paid her bride price.

While they were married, Chikwendu accused Fani-Kayode of assaulting her severally; she then prayed court to declare that she was never married to him.

Similarly, she accused the former minister of lying to her that his marriage to his third wife had ended.

She is seeking among other reliefs “An order declaring that there was no customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent (despite their six-year cohabitation) under the Nanka, Orumba North, Anambra State of Igbo native law and customs.

Chikwendu claimed that her relationship with Fani-Kayode was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery and domestic violence, lack of trust and absence of love, public disgrace and shame, and absence of sex due to the inability to sexually perform and intolerable behaviour of the respondent.”

She contended that there was never a marriage between the parties on the ground, among others, that the respondent “has continuously behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to continue to live with the respondent any further or formally enter into any form of traditional marriage with him.”

She added: “From the inception of the cohabitation, the Respondent has been a violent person who attacks the Petitioner and her family members at will without provocation.”

She averred that in 2016 when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided Fani-Kayode’s house, she found his marriage certificate with his third wife, Regina.

She said she confronted him with it and requested to see their divorce certificate, following which he allegedly confessed that he had yet to do so.

Chinwendu said, “At every attempt, the petitioner made to have sexual intercourse with the respondent, there was never erection of the respondent’s penis/manhood and penetration was frustrating.”

