My husband stuffs tissue-paper in my private part after sex, woman tells court 

A civil servant, Mrs Esther Anaagu, told a Jikwoyi Customary Court in Abuja how his husband, Emmanuel stuffed tissue-paper into her private part after each sex.

She made the allegation on Thursday when he dragged his husband before the court saying, “my husband stuffs a lot of tissue in my private parts after sex.

”I summoned the courage and confronted him one day about this. He denied doing that.

‘So, one day, I set a trap for him and caught him wrapping the tissue paper on his private parts after sex.”

Anaagu said she had always suspected her husband of making attempts on her life.

However, the respondent, Emmanuel, who is a taxi driver, denied the allegations.

But after hearing out the parties, the presiding judge, Mr Labaran Gusau, advised the couple to explore all available means of settlement, for the sake of their children.

Gusau has since adjourned the matter to March 24, for a report of settlement or hearing.