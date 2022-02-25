My major goal’s to actualise Nigeria of our founding fathers – Ibrahim

The director of Communications and Strategic Planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Malam Gidado Ibrahim, has said his major goal in life “is to ensure the actualisation of the Nigeria of the country’s founding father where fairness, equity, justice, fair play, security and prosperity are the order of the day.”

Ibrahim stated this during a special prayer session at National Mosque, Abuja, attended by members of his family, associates, technocrats, traditional rulers, industrialists, trade unions to mark his birthday.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim who is also the national chairman of Northern Alternative Forum (NAF) said each administration has opportunities to make unique contributions to Nigeria as an emerging nation, including the Buhari administration which he has stood by to achieve its goal of nation building.

The nationalist and philanthropist said, “Sadly, the generation of our founding fathers, after laying constitutional foundations, was forced to hand the nation unceremoniously and without proper succession to the next generation following the January 15, 1966 coup. From that time, our quest for nationhood took an even more uncertain path with twists and turns.

“Despite different administrations, both military and civilian, ruling the country and leaving a mark of governance, we are still not there yet. The Nigeria of today is not the Nigeria of our dream. The Nigeria of our dream is a Nigeria where fairness, equity, justice, fair play, security and prosperity are the order of the day. But, today, we are getting more and more divided for selfish personal interest, and not in the interest of the nation. Our founding fathers never envisaged a country where there will be what we had before Buhari came.

“Our founding fathers never envisaged a situation whereby Nigerians of whatever religion and tribe will not have the freedom to live in whatever part of the country they want without hindrance.”

He said: “Today, President Buhari is working hard to actualise the vision of our founding fathers which was to have a Nigeria in which everybody would still wake up and opportunities would be there for everybody in which we can also develop at our own pace; in which we can trust each other. That is always reflected in my views about Nigeria any time I write.

“This is actually Almighty Allah favoured President Buhari to mount the stage of power at times of austerity because He knew he was capable of undertaking the onerous task of steering the ship of state amidst economic winds. Buhari has used the opportune moments of Covid-19 and insecurity to solidify the groundwork of Nigeria’s foreign policy and to make our nation a force to reckon with on the continent of Africa and the global stage.”

“Buhari has tackled head on the cankerworm of corruption that had begun to consume the fabric of nationhood and has repaired the breaches and rebuilt a stable democratic foundation for Nigeria.”