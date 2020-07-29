My NCPC will unite Christians – Pam

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that NCPC was in a better position to unite and bring Christians together.

He stated this recently in Abuja while playing host to the director of the FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Dabara Vingo, and his management team.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka.

According to the statement, Pam also said “our failure will bring shame to the church, but out success will bring glory to the church.”

He said that as stakeholders, they would continue to bring agenda together, adding that their work was not just a profession or office work, but a divine call from God.

He said, “There’s a need to bring out talents to build NCPC. The time has come to work together and collectively re-build the image of our country and NCPC.”

Earlier, Mr. Vingo told the NCPC boss that God had beautified them for giving them “what is good,” stressing that “God has given us an executive secretary from the body of the Conference of States which Rev. Pam was a member while serving as the chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.”

He gave the assurance that his Board would work closely with the Commission to better NCPC’s image, adding that the FCT had a lot of pilgrims last year outside the FCT “because the Board is pilgrimage-friendly and accommodating.”

Vingo solicited the cooperation of the NCPC boss in fighting the menace of abscondment during pilgrimage, describing it as “a dent on the image of Nigeria and pilgrimage in particular.”