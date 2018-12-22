My passion for journalism conquered my fears in Maiduguri- BLESSING TUNOH-ASSO

Blessing Tunoh-Asso is a journalist based in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital. She covered events in the state at the peak of insurgency. In this interview with ENE OSANG, she recounts her experience, including survival techniques she adopted as a female reporter in the North-east amidst the security challenges.

In 2015 when Blessing Tunoh-Asso, a staff of Channels Television was transferred to Maiduguri in Borno state, she was scared given media reports on the security situation in the state.

Blessing, who recounted her experience to Blueprint Weekend, said she taught she won’t be able to live there; especially since she suspected that almost everybody was either a member of the Boko Haram Sect or had some sort of affiliation to the insurgents.

An indigene of Mbula District in Demsa Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa state, Blessing following her redeployment to Borno resides at Giwa Barracks, an area that houses a detention facility for Boko Haram members, close to the dreaded Sambisa Forest.

According to her, “I live in Giwa Barracks, which has been attacked by the Boko Haram because there is a detention facility for Boko Haram terrorists inside the barracks and the terrorists always attack that facility to free their members. It’s just a 10-minute drive from my house to the detention facility.

“When I came to Maiduguri, for the first three months, I wasn’t going to the market. I only buy things from the supermarkets but then I couldn’t get items like uguvegetable, crayfish and some other local fresh foods. Eventually, I began to go to the market but I made sure I did whatever took me there fast and left because there was really no need hanging out in crowded places.

“Even in my residential area we avoided crowd, we know neighbours, streets and all of such details, unlike the less organised areas.”

Coping with the times

Recounting life as a journalists in the trouble North-east, particularly as a female, she said that being on the job in such an area is very daunting and has psychological effects on not just the journalist but people in general.

“There is psychological effect working here as a reporter but you know we hardly talk about these things especially in Nigeria. Nobody wants to talk about your mental health; you see killings, blood, human body parts among others and we continue as if it is nothing.

“The first time I went to cover a suicide attack, there was blood everywhere, human flesh, and for a long time I couldn’t eat beef but now I can eat anything in fact, we show the medical personnel where dead bodies parts are.

“It is not normal to feel okay seeing blood and dead bodies regularly and this has really changed the way the people behave and react to normal situations.”

According to her, “Sometimes you see people getting angry over little things and it all boils down to the psychological trauma I am talking about. For us as journalists it’s always very difficult because you know the truth and sometimes you cannot tell it, you are restricted for the sake of patriotism.

“Like the recent killing of soldiers, even when you counted 100 bodies, you must wait for official figures from authority because when you say the truth there is a lot of panic, backlash and even moral of troops is dampened. Moreover, wide coverage of activities of the insurgents somehow encourages them they also listen to news and that is what they want to hear.

“Most times you would have to dress in a way that gets you accepted by the people in the community in which you operate. The community is also quiet patriarchal, so there are times you find yourself complying even when it’s not convenient, rather than questioning the narrative just to get the job done.”

Blessing, who started journalism practice in 2007, however, stated that since the people must be informed about happenings in such areas, the passion for the job conquers the fear of the unknown and other difficulties.

Recounting her experience during the an attack few weeks back, she said that she was at home and didn’t know what was happening outside until her neighbour called. She further stated that, she however, remained calm so as not to get confused and begin to run into danger.

“It was my neighbour who called me to ask where I was, I told her I am inside my house watching news, that was around 7pm, I came out and saw flames everywhere with people running helter skelter and I asked myself where should I go now?

“I couldn’t think of any safer place so I just decided to lock my gate properly because there is already a security breech and if I run out something might happen to me, so I felt it is better whatever wants to happen to meet me in my house. I believed that even if Book Haram was around, they will pass over my house just like the biblical story where the Israelites sprinkled blood of the lamb and the enemy passed over their house; I might go out and expose myself to danger,” she said.

According to her, the recent attack on the military in Metele village is worrisome, “Everyone is worried that people with guns are killed talk more of people like us. Even though it is not here in Maiduguri because attacks now are mostly in villages it is worrisome.

“It is almost impossible for them to come to Maiduguri and launch an attack now but again, sometimes they attack villages but do not harm the villagers. They will tell the people we didn’t come for you except for people who were caught up in the panic and that’s so unfortunate.

“Truth is, it is dangerous that people who are supposed to protect you are being killed. It is really a tough situation the soldiers are in.”

Blessing noted that it is important for anyone visiting Maiduguri to always observe the curfew and all other rules to stay safe.

“For anyone visiting Maiduguri, first of all we have curfew from 11pm-6am and you should maintain the curfew hours. Watch your company, whatever it is you are coming to do, be sure of the people bringing you and ensure they are a reputable organisation.

“Your guide, be sure of them because if anything happens the security personnel will see you as an accomplice because the bad guys are here in Maiduguri. I know from arrests that have been made here, they tell you they have accomplices so one have to be careful of company,” she said

While stating that journalists enjoy certain advantages, she advised her colleagues to always liaise with the security personnel, adding that they should also make sure they stick to instructions from security officials and avoid crowded places.

“When I came, I was shown a place that Shekau was there until there was intelligence that the very Shekau, whom the security officials were looking for and had declared wanted was and the people knew he was there. So, that is why I said one has to be careful, watch the company and the people around you because everyone is a suspect.

“Also, watch what you say because Boko Haram is a common enemy but they have sympathisers among the ordinary people so you have to be careful what you say especially for we journalists; the threat is not just from Boko Haram but even the security officials because you try not to offend them too because if you do, when the chips are down you don’t have any cover under them.”

Post insurgence coverage

On what has changed since relative peace returned to the region, Blessing, who is also a mother of one, said she doesn’t feel scared working in Maiduguri any longer, “I no longer go to work with fear or trepidation. We believe death can meet one anywhere. I know a lot of soldiers who finished their service; even the theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dolefinished his tenure here, went back to Abuja and he came for something else but died in an accident between Maiduguri and Damaturu. He didn’t die in the front line but by accident, so that is one thing I have learnt from the Maiduguri people.

“I don’t know if it is part of what their religion teaches or how their culture is but they believe that anywhere you are, when it is time for you to die death will kill you. They just try to observe the little security tips and are very cautious.”

However, she said: “I had to build a support system that fills in the gap anytime I have to be away from home. My husband, though very busy himself is also very supportive and understanding. He is not demanding and steps in to fill the vacuum my absence creates.

“I am not scared of anymore unlike when I first came to Maiduguri, when my mindset was always that of fear. I was scared and everybody was Boko Haram to me. If I see an ugly man or car I believed they were terrorists, I couldn’t go to the market and so on but overtime I have become resilient like most Maiduguri people.

“I don’t think there is anywhere safer, I stay here because it’s an organised place. Imagine that I want to stay somewhere else I think is safer but then such place would not be as organised as this place, and it’s hard to determine who is who in such areas. So, I prefer where I am staying because everybody know each other.”

Speaking further, she however, noted that: “The only danger in my area is because there is a military base but for me, I think it is very clear, Book Haram know their targets and most times when you panic it is not too good because you won’t know where you are going and you may get caught up in the cross fire. Most times it is good to just step back and be calm.”

On whether she has ever regretted working in the media, she maintained that her commitment to the job brings so much joy that has no regret and have no intention of quitting.

“I know it can be exhausting sometimes, but I can’t even think of any other job that would have given me as much joy and satisfaction as journalism gives me.

“Passion motivates me. My mind revolves around work, the last thing on my mind before I shut down for the day is work and when I wake in the morning I think of my job and how much value I can add to humanity through my job.

“I am from Adamawa state but was transferred to Maiduguri. My husband too was here before but he got transferred to Calabar, Cross River state, so he is there and I am here. He travels a lot as well and he is not always here but I am not discouraged.

“As for safety let me shock you; Maiduguri is the safest city in Nigeria. I have been to Abuja and I see how people go in and come out with their bags, nobody checks or asks you questions and that surprises me.

“For those of us in Maiduguri we have become so security conscious that we are now security experts so there are many porous cities in Nigeria that if a terrorist walks in would get many casualties but here in Maiduguri the security consciousness is just too high.”

On whether she still finds time to relax, Blessing said she still creates leisure time for herself and participates in fun activities as a form of therapy to keep her going.

According to her, “Sometimes we have little parties and hang outs, there is a very beautiful zoo here. I have been to zoo in plateau, Adamawa, but all the zoos’ I have been to, none is like the one in Maiduguri. They have all the animals you can think of and they have tour guides who tell you history of the animals.

“Also, I like to attend Kanuri weddings; those people party a lot and have a very interesting culture they have worked hard to preserve and insurgency has not changed that so, anytime there is a Kanuri wedding in fact, I beg to be invited to their weddings. So, I try to have fun even when there is none,” she said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.