My people chased out of ancestral home for 7 years – C P Ihagh











President General of Mdzough U Tiv, CP Iorbee Ihagh, has expressed worry over the continued stay of his people in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps due to continuous activities of marauding herdsmen.





He said for seven years now, his council ward MOON, has been taken over by herdsmen who have refused them access to their homes and farms.





Speaking when he received the president of Mdzough U Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK), Ihagh noted that the situation has caused a lot of hardship to the people most of whom are living from hand to mouth.





He called on Benue people to be united, irrespective of political party affiliation, saying it would help in promoting the progress of the state.





He blamed the seeming shortage of food and high cost of food items to the activities of herdsmen and bandits, particularly in the Middle Belt, which he said is the major producer of food crops in the country.





He commended MUTUK for the role they have played over the years for the development of the state and called on members to come and participate in home politics by contesting for positions to contribute to the development of the state and country at large.





Earlier, the President of MUTUK, Dr. Kohol Iornem, commended Mdzough U Tiv for the work they have been doing back home.





He promised to work closely with the socio- cultural group to attract development to the state.





The president said MUTUK has acquired a dialysis machine, which would be donated to NKST Hospital Mkar, and would soon get another for the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).





“This will be among many other things we intend to do by the end of this month to assist our people back home,” he added.