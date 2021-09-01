My plan for unemployed youths – Senator Urhoghide



The Chairman, Senate committee on public accounts, Pharm. Mathew Urhoghide, has said any “youth starting life with #1,000,000 have no business with poverty”.



Urhoghide who represents Edo South Senatorial District in Edo state disclosed that “over two million Nigerian youths graduate every year without job for up to 10 years.”



The Senator stated this during his Senatorial empowerment of youths with over 40 tricycles which according to him, cost #1, 038,000 each.

Urhoghide said: “Some graduates who get employed earn between N30,000, N40,000 and N60,000, adding, “will a civil servant who earn N60,000 monthly save N1,000, 000 in 10 years?

“So, if you can start life with over N1 million, you have no business with poverty”.



Other items the Senator handed out to the youths include dozens of sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.

Urhoghide disclosed that he felicitated the items at the Ministry of Niger Delta, adding that the gesture was part of his electoral campaign promises to the people.



He said: “I get more pressure from people looking for job than making laws.

“And I said to myself that I must provide alternative for them (unemployed) through training and empowerment.

“If doctors, lawyers and pharmacist like me don’t get job, what about those graduates who studied history, geography?”