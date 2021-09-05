My plan for unemployed youths- Urhoghide





The Chairman, Senate committee on public accounts, Pharm. Mathew Urhoghide has said any “youth starting life with N1,000,000 have no business with poverty”.

Urhoghide who represents Edo South senatorial district, disclosed that “over two million Nigerian youth graduate every year without job for up to 10 years.”

The Senator stated this in Benin City during his Senatorial empowerment of youth with over 40 tricycles; which according to him, cost N1,038,000 each.

Urhoghide said: “Some graduates who get employed earn between N30,000, N40,000 and N60,000, wondering, “will a civil servant who earn N60,000 monthly save N1,000, 000 in 10 years?

“So, if you can start life with over #1 million, you have no business with poverty”.

Other items the Senator handed out to the youth included, dozens of motorcycles, sewing machines, generators and grinding machines.

Urhoghide disclosed that he facilitated the items at the Ministry of Niger Delta, adding that the gesture was part of his electoral campaign promises to the people.

He said: “I get more pressure from people looking for job than making laws.

“And I said to myself that I must provide alternative for them (unemployed) through training and empowerment.

“If doctors, lawyers and pharmacist like me don’t get job, what about those graduates who studied history, geography?



