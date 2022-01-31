My presidency ‘ll unite Nigeria, eradicate poverty, make education free, Okorocha pledges at official declaration

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, has pledged to unite Nigeria, eradicate poverty, make education free, among others if elected president in 2023.

Okoroacha, who formally declared his interest to run for office of the president, Monday in Abuja, noted that the country was facing a number of challenges that needed to be addressed, even as pledged to create an enabling economy, where productive activities and job creation would be the order of the day.

The former governor of Imo state, who also unveiled his campaign organisation: ‘The New Nigeria’, said the country needed a president who can create wealth, someone who can make money for the country, even as he vowed that he would create wealth for Nigeria if elected president.

“I speak with high spirit, because it despises little things that do not help mankind, it is called a noble spirit… My heart is filled with mixed feelings, one side is joyous and the other side bleeds.

“… I am not in politics for what I can get, I am in politics for what I can give. I price honour more than life and glory more than wealth.

“My heart bleeds because of that boy in Maiduguri or Katsina that cannot go to school. I’m not satisfied when poverty becomes the order of the day.

“Many countries have tagged us as the poverty capital of the world, I don’t not agree. The truth is that we are a great nation and time will come when it will be made manifest.

“We have 14 million out-of-school children. I will declare free education, it is something I have done,” he said.

Okoroacha, who said at 59 he was not too old to run for the presidency, promised to be a bridge between the old and the young and would hand over to the youth at the end of his tenure if elected into office.