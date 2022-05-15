My presidency ‘ll build trust – Hayatu-deen

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Mohammed Hayatu-deen, has said socio-economic and security challenges in Nigeria is threatening the nation’s existence.

Hayatu-deen said the country has been “devalued” across social and economic lines to the extent that trust has been destroyed”, adding that he would build trust if elected.

The presidential hopeful disclosed this during his consultation visit to national delegates of the PDP in Edo state in preparation for the forthcoming party primaries.

Hayatu-deen who solicited for the delegates support said he had garnered enough experience in his long years in the corporate service to lead and tackle the challenges facing the country if elected.

The PDP aspirant also promised to enhance the living standard of Nigerians and make the country better with the abundant resources.

According to him, “there is so much in to stabilise our country and create an enabling environment for everyone”.

