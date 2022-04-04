My priority is how Lobi Stars will survive relegation – Iorfa





Vice Chairman /CEO of Lobi Stars FC Mr Dominic Iorfa, has said the major concerned of the team at the moment is to move out of relegation for a better position.



Iorfa also expressed hope that the management would be in a better position to pound its chest after winning majority of matches out of the eighteen the boys were left to play.



Speaking in an interview with journalists at Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi, Monday he expressed appreciation to God and the people of Benue for the support, describing it as unprecedented.



“I have never seen this type of support since my fourteen years here as a football administrator, so am happy to be here” Iorfa, pointed out.



He expressed optimism that with God on the side of the team the new management would make a difference.



He further said apart from the boys not wanting to disappoint him and the Benue fans, he attributed the victory to the motivation given players and commended government for the cooperation that has made it possible for the approval of match bonuses that were owed players.



The Lobi Stars CEO who also expressed satisfaction with the pattern of officiating was equally full of praises that for the first time, he was celebrating a win with fans.



“I am optimistic that the show of love and support demonstrated will continue, for the club to move out of relegation,” he added.



Also speaking, head coach of Lobi Stars FC Baba Ganaru, described the 2-0 victory against Rangers FC as very important for Lobi Stars.



“I am hopeful that with the boys adopting this philosophy of play, the team will gradually improve to occupy its proper place on the league table,” Coach Ganaru noted.

