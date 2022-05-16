My priority is revitalisation of Ajaokuta steel industry – Saraki 







Former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, has promised to prioritise the revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel company if given the mandate to lead the country.

Saraki who stated this Sunday in Lokoja when he met with delegates of the party ahead of forthcoming presidential primaries of PDP, said any leader having the interest of industrialisation of the country at heart would not treat the issue of the steel company with levity.

The two term governor of Kwara state said, “any government that has interest on revenue generation, job creation and industrialisation of the country will place Ajaokuta on a front burner of its activities.

“If it is litigation that is hampering the take off of the giant steel industry, then it is taking longer time than necessary. If given the opportunity to lead the country, all the anomalies surrounding the industry will be addressed. I will bring all parties together and resolve the issues because Ajaokuta steel company is very crucial to the development of the country,” he assured.

Saraki alleged that the current administration spent appreciable percentage of the country’s earning on payment of loans and stressed that a nation that depends on debt servicing can never develop.

“When I become the president of the country, I will not take loan to mortgage the future of Nigerians. Rather, I will bring into the country investors that will boost the economy and create jobs for the people of the country,” Saraki assured.

While seeking the support of Kogi PDP delegates at the primaries, the former chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, said he has the intellectual capacity and wealth of experience to lead the country to the land of development.

In his remark, the former governor of Kogi state and leader of PDP in the State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, said leadership is from God Almighty and He gives to whoever He pleases.

