My priority is to rescue Zamfara from collapse, governor-elect Lawal speaks after emerging victorious 

The newly elected governor of Zamfara state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, has said his main priority is to rescue Zamfara state from collapse.

He stated this Tuesday at a statewide broadcast at his residence in Gusau after he was declared winner of the election.

He said Zamfara state faces serious predicaments ranging from insecurity, bad governance, unemployment, poverty among others.

“My top priority is to reinvigorate agriculture, improve security, create job opportunities for youth, ensure due process and prudence and accountability in order to transform the state to greater level,” he said.

He commended security agencies for ensuring peaceful conduct of governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

