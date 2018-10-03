My record Nwoboshi, Manager, Oboro emerge senatorial flag bearers in Delta unbeatable –Nasarawa varsity VC

The Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Prof Mainoma Akaro Mainoma has said his administration has put deliberate initiatives in place since he assumed office such that no one can beat his record which he said extends to nooks and cranny of the institution. The VC made this disclosure during his 57th birthday celebration at the university’s post graduate school auditorium, saying the all-inclusive strides made by his administration have projected the university favourably before the international communities. According to him, his desire to see that the institution succeeds has translated to friendly partnership with local and foreign investors in Malaysia, France, Cameroon, Ghana, USA, Poland and the UK, a development he said has yielded several benefits to both staff and students. “We have attained enviable position and sustaining the aesthetics you see here which are attestations of our collaborative efforts. You will not see anybody that has done like me in the history of this school. During the last convocation, we commissioned 16 projects that I influenced including two major buildings and all the major roads were all started during my tenure within the last five years. “We have increased the number of undergraduate programmes from 41 to over 70; increased faculties from seven to eight; improved on the number of professors in the university to over 100 from the initial 40 that we met. I introduced the commencement of inaugural lecture with this year’s being the 19th, subsequent ones will be featuring Aliko Dangote and Attahiru Jega. “We have stabilised the system, no occasion for students demonstration or strike by lecturers, and most importantly, committees are functioning; every month unlike before,” he said. He, however, affirmed that his five years at the helm of affairs in the institution was not without challenges, noting: “It is difficult for people to understand you properly and key into your initiatives but through proper analysis and consultation and dialogue, we try to overcome those challenges and barriers.” He enumerated other challenges faced by his administration to include undue interference from external figures which he resisted diplomatically, financial problems due to dwindling economic fortunes among other

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.