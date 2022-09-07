My removal as Adamawa APC chair exercise in futility – Bilal 

Embattled Adamawa state All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Alh Ibrahim Bilal who was reported to have been removed from office by 25 members of the state working committee has urged party stakeholders and the general public to disregard his removal, describing it as an exercise in futility.

Bilal, who reacted to his purported removal in a press statement in Yola Tuesday, said only the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has the power to remove him from office and not a few disgruntled elements.

“I want to thank all APC faithful in Adamawa, who have called to express their solidarity following today’s rapacious action of a few elements bent on plugging a virile party into crisis. It needs restating not to mislead the uninformed that only the National Working Committee of APC reserves the power in a dispute or crisis to remove an elected chairman; our party guidelines on this issue is clear,” he said.

Bilal urged party stakeholders at all levels to disregard the action of a motley crowd and enemies within, “who are playing the script of the opposition to plunge the party into crisis at the verge of a crucial election.”

According to him, democracy requires external vigilance so as to checkmate the excesses of self-serving politicians, who will always act in a way that will subvert the popular will of the electorate, and urged party supporters to be calm as he remains the state chairman of the party.

Bilal further expressed optimism that by God’s grace, he would not only complete his remaining tenure but would also lead the party to victory in 2023 election in the state at all levels “despite the antics of a few”.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

