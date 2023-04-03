My second term ‘ll witness more projects — Abiodun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, says his administration in the second term would focus on providing basic amenities capable of having a direct impact on the people and improving their standard of living.

Abiodun said this at a meeting with the newly elected members of the 10th House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta.

According to the governor, his attention would be directed towards the provision of electricity, potable water, housing and the construction of more roads.

He stated: “We are now going to focus on public utilities. Water supply is going to get our utmost attention in our second term. Power supply will also receive the utmost attention as we have started the implementation with a pilot programme in Abeokuta. Ado-Odo/Ota, Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu will begin to enjoy 24 hours uninterrupted power supply.

“We will continue with our infrastructural development across the 20 Local government areas. We will ensure that the choice of infrastructure in terms of roads, comes from or people so that we remain inclusive and participatory in governance. We will continue with the rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of schools, both in the primary, junior and senior secondary schools and improve the quality of our education.”

The health sector, the governor emphasised would receive further boost with the renovation and provision of facilities, adding that the government would improve on the standard of the Primary Health Centres in all the 236 wards of the state.

He added his administration’s affordable housing programme would also continue, disclosing that “we have contracted 1,700 houses already and we are planning to make 4,000 in our second term”.

Abiodun maintained that his administration would give special attention to the Special Agro-Processing Zone situated at the state-owned Agro-Cargo Airport, while special attention would be given to the Kajola Dry Port to ensure that goods destined for the state from any part of the world are not routed to Apapa port, but Kajola, opining that it would fast-track ease of doing business in the state.

Speaking on his administration’s plans for the youths, the governor stated that special attention would be given to youth employment and job creation, noting some stadia in the state were undergoing comprehensive rehabilitation to provide a venue for the youth to discover their talents just as the state is preparing for the National Sports Festival, to he hosted by the state next year.

He, however, said that the meeting was to celebrate the victory recorded in the last governorship and House of Assembly elections by the APC, saying that they all worked hard and God granted them success.

While urging the party faithful not to allow the election experience to interfere with the administration of people’s oriented programmes, the governor encouraged the newly-elected House of Assembly members not to be demoralised by the outcome of the election, but take it as a lesson.

