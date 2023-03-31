My suspension illegal, inconsequential, says LP Chair, Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has described purported suspension plot by certain ward executives in Edo state against him as illegal and inconsequential.

The Edo state ward executives, led by the ward Chairman, Martins Osigbemhe, had in a press conference, Friday in Abuja, announced the suspension of the LP national chairman over allegations of scandals, forgery, perjury, mismanagement of funds, anti-party activities, among others.

Specifically, in a statement signed by seven out of the 11 members of the ward executives, Osigbemhe pointed out that the decision to suspend the national chairman was reached after the leadership of the ward thoroughly reviewed Abure’s conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Among others things, he alleged that Abure had moved to install former Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Uyinmwen Ativie as party’s House of Representatives candidate for Uhunmwode/Orhionmwon, Edo State, with forged Court documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, Abure, in a statement signed by the LP National Secretary, Farouk Umar, described the group as faceless.

He said that the acclaimed ward executives were intruders and do not have the legal footing to suspend the national chairman, adding that the announcement is a ploy to distract the leadership of LP at this time.

Denying all allegations against him, the party chairman said that his activities had been for the favour and growth of the party, noting allegations against were foiled by the opposition party.

He said: “Our party constitution is clear on who can suspend and who cannot suspend the National Chairman. They should go and read the party constitution. It is only the National Convention that can suspend the National Chairman LP. It also must be through such a convention called for the purpose of the suspension of the national chairman.”

