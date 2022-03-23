My team ‘ll ensure unity in APC – Saliu Mustapha

Aspirant for national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saliu Mustapha, has assured that if given the opportunity to lead the party, would in collaboration with other leaders ensure greater unity in the party.

He stated this Wednesday, while addressing APC Caucus of the House of Representatives.

“If given the opportunity, we will do you proud. We will not dispoint you. What the party need now is unity. If given the opportunity, we would ensure unity, I hope, we will be able to partner with the House, to do what no party has been able to do in Nigeria, to bring about a Progressive Institute of Nigeria”, he told members of the Caucus.

He further assured members if given the opportunity, especially in this trying moment of the party, he would consult widely, “and be able to come out with strategies that will ensure we win our seats back”, adding that there was need for continuity, “so that you don’t bring a dislocation along the line”.

According to him, “in a transitional movement like this, you have to ensure and guarantee the seats of those who have held on to this time”.

He blamed some of the current challenges facing the party on lack of fairness and equity, stressing that “we need to ensure free and fair contests. You must allow a free atmosphere, where the best material vie and win contests.

“We must preach and enthrone internal democracy in the party

We are at a very critical point of transition. We have to win as a ruling party again, so that the good works you have started will not be truncated. I want to promote a deliberate policy in APC, where in certain positions, a competent woman or youth must be given deputy positions”, he said.

Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa, who anchored the session earlier in his remarks described the aspirant as one who had been labouring silently to build the the APC, as he urged him to carry all along, if eventually elected at the coming convention.