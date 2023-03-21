My time on earth coming to end, popular prophet Odumeje opens up

Popular Anambra state-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanere, popularly known as Odumeje, has revealed that he will die soon.

He revealed he has completed his work on earth.

In a Sunday service, Odumeje, told his church members that it was time for him to go.

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” he said.

The 40-year-old clergyman is the general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry and a musician.

