MYISD to fete Tallen, Amaechi others Anti-corruption crusader

Michelles Youth Initiative for Sustainable Development (MYISD) is set to award the Minister of Women Affairs , Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and others as United Nations anti-corruption crusaders at it forthcoming National Youth leaders summit against corruption.

The summit is in commemoration of the World Anti-corruption Day 2021.

The convener of the Initiative and President of the Nigerian Female Youth Organization, Princess Mimi Peter, in a press release issued in Abuja explained that the essence of the award is to encourage individuals and organizations that have passed the integrity test and shown patriotic concern.

“They are the kind of people we want for leadership positions in order to have a better country,” she said .

Other awardees are Barrister Kayode Ajulo, General Chris Garuba ,Dr Sam Amadi and Olabisi Akande and Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, Hajia Maryam Janan and Apostle Amb. Theo .O . Ebonyi.

