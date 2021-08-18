Mysterious death: Osun govt orders immediate investigation, autopsy on corpses



Osun State Government has vowed to unravel causes of death of seven members of a family in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of the state, Tuesday morning.



The state government has therefore ordered immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death.



A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, Wednesday, also ordered that an autopsy be carried out on the corpses of the deceased who were reportedly found dead in their home.



Sympathising with the family and people of the community, the government reiterated its commitment to the security and welfare of the people of the state.



Residents of Oke-Suna community in Apomu had on Tuesday morning found corpses of family of seven in their house and reported the incident to the police before the corpses were taken to the morgue.



The spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said one out of the eight people in the house survived and the survivor is still receiving treatment at the hospital.