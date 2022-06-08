N-Build: FG distributes kits to Batch C1 beneficiaries 

Hundreds of beneficiaries of the Batch C1 N-Build programme in states across the federation have received starter packs from the federal government at the end of their three-month training on different skills.

During the closing ceremony at FOCI Skills Academy, Katampe and Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said that 40,000 beneficiaries were trained on building construction, carpentry, automobile repairs, house cleaning, plumbing, cake baking and other skills in 693 Training Centres across the six geo-political zones in the country.

She said: “What is happening in FOCI Skills Training Centre here in Abuja today is also taking place in 693 Training Centres, across the six geo-political zones in the country, where 40,000 Trainees in the Batch C1 of the N-Build Programme have been trained.

“It is worthy to note, that the NSIP is one of the largest social protection programmes in Africa with about $1billion invested annually to improve the lives of the poor and most vulnerable in the country.

“The N-Power Build which has brought us together today, is a three (3) month in-centre training programme that is designed to build competence and capacity in highly demanding technical and vocational skills in the following trades;

Automobile, Agric. Tech, Carpentry & Joinery, Electrical Installation, Masonry & Tiling, Plumbing and Pipefitting, Hospitality comprising; Baking and Confectionery; Cooking and Catering; House-keeping and Mixology.

“It is worthy to note that, the Federal Government has made an investment on each of these trainees in the above listed trades by acquiring and providing for each of them, the required Tool Kits, Safety Gears, Training Consumables to enable them become and operate as skilled professional artisans/technicians.

“Significant effort and resources have been invested in the N-Build programme.

The programme provides a fully funded 3 month In-centre Technical and Vocational Training by 693 Training Service Providers across the 36 States and FCT through different National Skills Councils leading to a six-month apprenticeship programme.

“Monthly stipends will be provided to Trainees for 9 months while starter parks will be provided after the in-centre training. Today, we have reached an important milestone in the N-Build programme, which has laid a solid foundation for the next phase of the programme. Having completed the in-centre training, you will be attached directly to relevant institutions for your Six (6) month apprenticeship.

“This attachment would enable you to have work-based learning experience commencing on Monday, 13th of June, 2022. During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by: Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), respectively.

“To the graduating trainees here and other respective training centres across the country who will be starting their apprenticeship, I enjoin you all to take the advantage that this programme has presented to you with all seriousness, maintain cordial relationship with your instructors, be of good attitude, good character, diligent and see how you will excel in your respective trades.

“The trades that you were trained in the last three months will remain necessary skills for today and tomorrow in any global economy. The Ministry, NSIP and N-Power team and other relevant councils have worked assiduously to ensure that what we are witnessing here today, is a reality and will help in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market relevant skills.

“As this batch C1 of N-Build trainees are graduating to commence their apprenticeship, in line with Mr. President’s Commitment to creating more jobs and wealth creation opportunities for the teeming youths, in the next few weeks, the batch C2 of the N-Power programme will be deployed to their various places of primary assignments and training centres respectively, which are all directed to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

