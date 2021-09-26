

Former governor of Borno state and one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has said the party needs a “rugged captain” to govern the nation beyond 2023.

Alhaji Sheriff said the party must come together to ensure APC continue to rule up to the next 40 or 50 years.

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, the former governor revealed that he has been travelling round the country to meet APC leaders, including governors to ensure his emergence as the next national chairman of the ruling party.

“Today, as a party we are only six years in government, our aspirations are for the APC to be in government in the next 30 to 40 years. Doing that doesn’t come on the platter of gold, we need to put in hard work.

“Therefore, I believe it is important for me to reach out to all leaders of our party; the youths, the women, different organizations to tell them that we must come together to get our party to run for the next 30, 40, 50 years by the grace of God. And doing that you need a rugged captain, you don’t need a captain that will capsize.

“A ship has to be navigated by a knowledgeable person who knows the water and I believe I can do that for our party if given the opportunity by party men and women who are the decision-makers. There are so many people in the field but you can look at everybody and see where you can put your deposit.

“We don’t want a bank that will collapse after a short period. So, I have been going around the country. After you leave now, I will travel again. I just came in last night. I have been away, traveling from one state to the other and I will continue doing that until everybody in our party is consulted. I meet them in their homes to say that, yes I want to run for the National Chairmanship of this party and I believe I can lead us well because party politics is different.”

Speaking on his plans to unite the party, the former senator said: “I am bringing my experience as somebody who knows the terrain of Nigeria. I am bringing my experience as a two-term governor of a state. I will be bringing my experience as a leader of the National Assembly.

“Who are the politicians? House of Assembly members, chairmen of local governments, National Assembly members, Governors. These are the leaders of the party. I have been all.

“So, I am coming to the table as someone who understands the terrain. I am coming as someone who has run political parties in different aspects. I am not a newcomer. I am not a novice. I told you I was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ANPP that formed the APC today.

“I am bringing to the table my knowledge of who and who worked hard to make sure that we succeed and who and who left because they were angry. I will go to their houses and bring them back. So, I am bringing a package that will meet the aspirations of every man and woman of this party.”