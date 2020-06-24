N-Power Batch C enrollment begins Friday

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Tuesday announced the commencement of enrolment for a new batch of N-Power beneficiaries.

A statement by the deputy director in the ministry, Rhoda Iliya, said Batch C would commence Friday, June 26, 2020.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.

In his Democracy Day broadcast on June 12, the president commended the programme, noting that “our Social Investment Programme has continued to be a model to other nations.”

The ministry said the commencement of the Batch C enrolment is due to far reaching consultations and a review of the submissions on the reform and realignment of the programme for greater efficiency.

“Batch C is also being enrolled to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme, in furtherance of the president’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by creating opportunities that will enhance the productivity of the Nigerian youths for entrepreneurship.”

The ministry has announced that Batch A will exit June 30, 2020 while Batch B will exit the programme on July 31, 2020.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said: “We have commenced the transitioning of beneficiaries from Batches A & B into government entrepreneurship schemes and engaging private sector bodies to absorb some of the beneficiaries after the completion of psychometric assessment to determine competency and placement into various opportunities.”

“The federal government is committed to the continuation and expansion and as such will now begin enrollment and on boarding of a new Batch of beneficiaries. Skills acquisition for entrepreneurship and job creation are critical for an economy that will require a boost post-COVID-19 and we are gearing up proactively for the challenge.”She said applications will be conducted using a hybrid system of enrollment to ensure that all Nigerians are given an opportunity to participate. As a ministry that caters for the vulnerable, we will also make special considerations for persons living with disabilities.