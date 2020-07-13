N-Power recruitment portal ‘buzzing’ as over 4.48 million Nigerians apply

With 16 days gone since the ongoing N-power recruitment exercise was officially opened, 4.48 million Nigerians have already applied.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who revealed this via her twitter handle wrote, “My team and I continue to interface with stakeholders to ensure a successful transition for the @npower_ng. It has been 16 days since the portal opened and we have received 4.48 million applications to date.”

The federal government had announced that 400, 000 applicants would be absorbed during the current recruitment process.