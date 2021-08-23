N-Youth Sports Academy’s Taekwondo team shines at IGP Open C’ship

The N-Youth Sports Academy (N-YSA) taekwondo team put up a great performance in the just concluded 9th Inspector General of Police (IGP) Open Championship.

This year’s competition, which took place at the Nigeria Police Badminton Complex, Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, from 27th to 30th July, 2021, saw two athletes; Favour Ndubuisi Ajah (67 kg) and Nafisat Ibrahim (47 kg) representing N-YSA.

After scintillating performance performance, Nafisat Ibrahim clinched three medals; one bronze medal in poomsae, one pair poomses and gold in kyorugi while Favour Indumisi Ajah won gold in kyorugi , silver in poomsae and bronze in pair poomsea.

Encouraged by his uncommon performance in the junior category, the visibly motivated Favour registered for the senior category 15-17, where he narrowly lost to the champion by one point.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Open Championship, which is annual event, was introduced in 1995.

Recall that N-Youth Sports Academy was established in 2019, with the aim of helping teenagers actualize their dreams, especially in the area of sports.