N1.6bn debt: Deap Capital’s ex-directors forfeit properties to AMCON

Following the order of Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to 14 former directors of Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc over a N1.6bn debt.

The court also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts and shares of the company’s directors namely David Ogwu, Anthony Ezeh, Clara Rotzler, Vincent Otiono, Vincent Sankey, Victoria Alo, Hon. Preye Ogriki, Treasure Afolanyan, Chief Nwagwu, Peter Ololo, Gordons Ejikeme, Joe Idudu, Falcon Securities Ltd and Rainoil Limited.

The properties included properties situated at Plots 14, 15, 16 and 17 in Block 1B, Isolo-Ishaga Area, Mushin, Lagos State; Mile 3 Old Isheri Road, Ikeja, Lagos State; Plot 13, Block 65 Magodo Residential Scheme, Lagos State; No. 73, Femi Kila Street, Okota, Isolo, Lagos State; Plot 22, Block 91, Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lekki Area, Lagos; Government Land Allocation, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II, Lekki, Lagos State; and 2nd Avenue Estate Extension Ikoyi, Plot No. 11 Eti Osa LGA, Lagos State.

Founded in 2002, Deap Capital is a fund management and investment banking firm quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The board of the company had resigned on December 31, 2020 in what was seen as regulatory enforcement. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 29, 2021 appointed a three-man interim management team for the company.

Head, Corporate Communications, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Jude Nwauzor confirmed that all the property as listed by the court order have been taken over by AMCON with the assistance of court bailiffs among other officials of the law.