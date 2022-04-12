N1.7bn debt: Court grants order against ABG, 2 other accounts 

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted an order of Post-No-Debit (PND) against the accounts of Kaduna businessman, Alhaji Bawa Garba (ABG Communications) and Mohammed Bawa Garba.

This follows the application of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, who is the plaintiff in a suit no FHC/KD/AMC/1/2022. AMCON approached the court for a motion ex-parte dated 28th March, 2022, praying the court for an order for a Post No Debit (PND) operate by the respondents/ defendants pending the determination/disposal of the proceedings for the recovery of debt of N1, 738,704,474.01.

The applicant through his lawyer, A. A Salisu Esq. stated that the sum is made up of the principal debt and accrued interest against the defendants pursuant to section 50 of the AMCON Acts, 2019 (as amended). In the motion ex-parte, AMCON also seeks an order of the court for a Post No Debit over any funds in any account linked to the BVN belonging to the 2nd and 3rd defendants/ respondents pending the determination/ disposal of the proceedings for the recovery of the debt.

The plaintiff further seeks an order directing 19 different Nigerian banks to file an affidavit before the court disclosing any amount in the name of the respondents/defendants and standing to their credit and any sum therein as of the date of service of the order of the court on the banks.

The presiding judge, Justice M.G Umar, having heard and read the affidavit deposed by Aminu Sada, granted the order of Post No- Debit on all accounts linked to the first defendant, pending the determination/ disposal of the proceedings for the recovery of the principal debt and accrued interest against the defendants pursuant to section 50 of the AMCON Act, 2019 (as amended).