N1000 lost was something to cry for

Recently, I stepped out of the office to buy banana within Utako Area of Abuja, after ABC Transport Company, close to the NUJ Secretariat in Abuja. While passing, I saw a girl crying and I stopped to find out why..

According to her, someone came and forcefully took away her banana worth ₦1000. I asked: Who is the person? She replied: “He claimed to be a member of a Task Force Team”.

I asked if she could identify the person after seeing him and she said yes. Thereafter, she took me to the direction where he ran to after taking her banana.

Thank God we saw the person and she identified him. I politely introduced myself and asked to know why he seized her banana but at the same time, left the banana of the other women who were selling on the same spot.

The young man said I shouldn’t question him a

nd I quickly took a photo of him.

Noticing I have taken his photo, he attempted to engage me in a physical fight in order to snatch the phone from me but I ignored him and moved with the girl to a nearby police station at Utako, Abuja.

The foolish man still followed me to the station. He went straight to the policemen at the gate to report me for taking his picture!

While reporting me at the gate, I went inside the station and reported him at the counter. From the gate, he was brought into the station and asked to produce his identity card as a member of a Task Force Team he claimed to be but was not able to produce any.



There at the station, the police arrested him and insisted he provides the banana collected from the girl or pay for it. He was searched and cash was found in his pocket.Thereafter, ₦1,000 was removed and given to the girl since the banana taken was worth the amount.

Something to note, other people were also selling banana in the same area but their banana was not seized by this so called task force member.

Let me at this point appreciate men of the Nigeria Police Force at Utako for a job well done! Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, [email protected]

