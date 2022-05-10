N100m form: Woman leader demands EFCC, ICPC probe

The National Woman Leader of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Maryam Jummai Bello-Yasin, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to wade into the ongoing bazaar in the name of sale of nomination forms by some political parties.

Bello-Yasin who questioned the rationale behind the payment of N100 million for an ordinary form wondered why the craze among appointees of the federal government and other politicians to buy the forms and what how they earned such amount.

She made this call in Abuja on Tuesday at a sensitisation and mobilisation meeing with the NNPP women leaders from across the country.

The woman leader also berated government for allowing the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to fester with an extension of another 3 months due to deadlock in the meetings between the federal government and ASUU.

According to her, “Nigerians have gone through hell, we have suffered; a lot of people have been disenfranchised, many people do not have food to eat, they cannot even sustain daily food, our children are out there without jobs, they have finished university, no jobs. The universities have been on strike.

“You can imagine what happened yesterday. They held meetings with them (ASUU) and they extended the strike by 3 months which is very unhealthy. Their children are already abroad reading with the hope that by the time they finish they are coming back to take over the mantle of leadership which will never happen.

“You can see how they are wasting our money. 100 million for a form that was printed less than N50. Even those in the office, there is no decorum, there is no respect for the law, there is no protocol, everybody came out from offices, they are still serving officers, serving ministers, serving commissioner, and all that they came out to use the taxpayers money to buy these forms which is highly unacceptable.

“We cannot take it because we are shortchanged, we won’t allow them to mess up this country. They deliberately want to gather this money because they know that they are not going to win the election. They are now gathering the money to make sure the treasury is empty. We are not going to take it. Where is EFCC, Where is ICPC. They have to explain where they got the money. We are not going to allow this to happen.

“We are tired, we are not ready to subject ourselves to ridicule the way they have taken this country to. We want a change, not the kind of change that was brought by our sister party. Those change are horrible change and we never expected it and we’re not interested in such kind if change.

“Nigerians need good water, we need electricity, we need good road, we need hospitals with equipments that will take care of the health of Nigerians. You can imagine when Ebola and COVID 19 came, that was when the government in power was exposed, a lot of hospitals had no facilities. They had competent doctors but there were no facilities.

“They were not properly paid, facilities and products were not bought into the hospitals. Monies were allotted to them, they were paid for. It was contracted out but at the end of the day, nothing was seen in the hospitals. The medical directors came out, they were exposing themselves. It got to a level that government had to ask them to stop opening their dirty linen outside,” she lamented.

