‘N100m ransom complicity’: Army to question Methodist Prelate Uche-Kanu 

The Nigerian Army Wednesday said it will approach the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu-Uche, for questioning over allegations that troops were complicit in the kidnap incident of the cleric in Abia state.

The Prelate, with his chaplain, Very Rev. Abidemi Shittu, and the Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark was abducted on Sunday along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi local government area of Abia state and N100 million reportedly paid for their freedom.

Army spokesperson Brig.- Gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement, said the allegation raises some pertinent questions which are still unanswered.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Army (NA) has been notified of the insinuation making the rounds on social media, alleging complicity of troops of the Nigerian Army in the kidnap incident of the Methodist Prelate in Abia state recently.

“While the Nigerian Army expresses concern and sympathy for the victim of this heinous crime and shares in his pains, the insinuation that troops are complicit in the kidnap incident is not entirely premised on any findings of investigations and therefore cannot be swallowed hook, line and sinker. This allegation therefore raises some pertinent questions, which are still unanswered.

“Given, the spate of insecurity in the region, the question would be, was the issue reported to the unit covering the area? Did the Methodist Church take the NA into confidence while negotiating the ransom with the kidnappers? No formal complaint has been received by the unit. More worrisome is the fact that it was alleged that the ransom was paid in less than 24 hours. Was the ransom paid to troops? These are questions that beg for answers.

“Moreso, the NA unit, has not received any debrief from the Prelate or the Methodist Church.”

