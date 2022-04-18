N10bn waste debt: FCTA moves to seal govt offices, hotels, others 







As workers prepare to resume work after the Easter holiday, some government offices, hotels, plazas and other business premises may be under lock and key due to debts owed to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).



This is coming on the heels of the Task Team set up by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, to recover over N10 billion owed AEPB by several government agencies, business premises and residential apartments in the nation’s capital.



This was disclosed by a Director of AEPB, Engr. Osilama Briamah, while addressing journalists on the issue, over the weekend.



The director said the task team, headed by him, has been mandated to apply all legal means to recover the huge sums of money from the debtors, adding that the debts accrued over time due to the failure of those concerned to pay for services rendered to them by the AEPB.



According to him, “all of us desire to live and work in a world-class city compared to other beautiful cities around the world. But we can only do that successfully if we behave as responsible citizens by paying our utility bills especially for solid and liquid waste collection. Unfortunately, many agencies, residential apartments, hotels, plazas and so on, are not paying their bills as expected. That makes it difficult to raise the money needed to manage a mega-city like Abuja.”



He said, beginning from 5:30 am, Tuesday, April 19, based on a court order already obtained by the AEPB, the Task Team will embark on mass seal-up of these facilities with the aim of recovering the huge money being owed.