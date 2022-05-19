N126bn forfeited assets: Medical doctor set to sell University of Ibadan properties

A medical doctor, as affirmed in the decisions of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal in FHC/IB/CS/64/2000 and CA/I/43/2003 respectively (name withheld), has said all is set for the disposal of the N126billion forfeited physical structures (real assets) belonging to the University of Ibadan.

Addressing judiciary correspondents in Abuja, the doctor said he had informed the university authority and other relevant stakeholders about the commencement of the implementation of the consent terms contained in the December 24, 2020 Withdrawal by Consent Process in the appeal marked CA/A/702/2013.

The notice of withdrawal of appeal by consent was filed pursuant to Order 11 Rule 2, 4 and 5 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2016, Sections 1(1)(2)(3) and 130(1)(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, Section 9 of University of Ibadan Act, etc.

Parties in the appeal are the appellant while the respondents include University of Ibadan; College of Medicine UI; National Universities Commission; Federal Ministry of Education; Federal Government of Nigeria, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

“The real assets had been forfeited irrevocably and possession being taken by him in the concluded appeal No. CA/A/702/2013 accordingly following the commencement of the implementation of the unanimously signed, stamped and returned 24/12/2020-dated Withdrawal By Consent Process in the Court of Appeal Abuja Division pursuant to Order 11 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2016, among other Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, for the decriminalisation of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (the third, fourth, fifth and sixth Respondents.)

The appellant warned that any form of unauthorised use and/or occupation of any of the Real Assets is prohibited except authorised in writing by the appellant in the said unanimously signed, stamped and returned 24/12/2020-dated Withdrawal By Consent Process in the Appeal No CA/A/702/2013 or the appellant’s appointed Estate Surveyor and Valuer as alluded to in the correspondence dated 02/11/2021 with the EMS Parcel Tracking Number SP334239019NG with which the 29/10/2021-dated signed and sealed Valuation Report was sent to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria/Visitor to the University of Ibadan through the vice chancellor, University of Ibadan and Provost College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, and which the general public is hereby advised to obtain from the offices of the vice chancellor University of Ibadan and Provost College of Medicine University of Ibadan.

