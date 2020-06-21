N13bn pest fund, a ‘misadventure’, farmers say



As reactions continue to trail the federal government’s decision to spend N13 billion to fight pests, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Kano State chapter, have described the move as a misadventure.

The farmers in a statement signed by it state chairman, Alhaji Abdfurrashid Magaji Rimingado, on Sunday said spending N13 billion to fight pests, quelea birds and locusts instead of the crashing insecurity in the North East, North West and the looming food shortage due to the inability of Smallholder Farmers to readily access their farms is misplaced.



The farmers said it would be foolhardy for anyone to defend such falsehood no matter how much they tried.

Rimingado, also faulted the position of Faruk Rabiu Mudi on the issue saying he is known to hobnob with the government from his antecedents in Kano.

AFAN also wondered how an NGO can be the mouthpiece of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and expect any sustainability?

“As an NGO that has no office within the ministry but only has access to information that is already in the public domain, our comments are purely a direct response to what was given out by the Minister in his extempore speech in Kebbi.

“The group led by Faruk Rabiu Mudi whom I defeated in 2016 to become the Chairman of the Kano State Chapter of AFAN is known to hobnob with the Government from his antecedents in Kano.



“He, in cohoot with a very senior government official in Kano registered an illegal All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter Rc 93484 to supplant All Farmers Association of Nigeria( AFAN) Rc 18161 founded by HE Rear Admiral Nyako, Dr Shettima Mustapha and Dr Femi Coker.

‘It is no wonder that he has moved his antiques to supplant the National AFAN in collaboration with the current HMA Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono,his benefactor.

“This explains his fierce defence of the HMA’s goof in the N13billion imbroglio on Facebook.

“It is foolhardy to defend falsehood no matter how much anyone tries. How can an NGO be the mouth piece of FMARD and expect any sustainability?,” he said