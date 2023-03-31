N15bn: Group defends Gov. Ugwuanyi, warns on fake news

A group, Probity and Accountability Watch Initiative (PAWI), has condemned the news of a N15 billion last-minute borrowing propaganda circulated in the state.

It had been reported that the governor of Enugu state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was asking the House of Assembly to approve N15 billion loan “in less than 60 days to leave office at a time most states are struggling to survive” in what was referred to as “a last minute borrowing.”

PAWI’s secretary, Comrade Anthony Ekene, in a statement, declared that the opposition was on a destructive mission and should be called to order.

The statement read in part, “The opposition political figures are promoting a dangerous narrative in the state to achieve an objective which they couldn’t bring to fruition through the ballot. The publication itself is not only false, but a part of the new tactics deployed by the opposition to continue heating up the polity which is completely misleading.

“Those peddling the false information are deliberate in tarnishing the good image of the governor and we cannot take it. Ndi Enugu cannot be distracted as we have investigated the matter and found out that it was the handwork of the opposition in the state. Such fake and malicious news should be disregarded and let’s focus on what the administration of the incoming governor holds for the state.”

