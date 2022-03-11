N1bn libel suit: Court admits four evidences against Kaduna polytechnic’s ex-rector

The Federal Capital Territory High Court Thursday admitted in evidence four documents tendered by the budget office of the federation in a N1billion libel suit against the former rector of Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Professor Idris Bugaje and the institution.

Justice Hamza Mu’azu admitted the evidence after taking arguments from both parties on the admissibility of the evidence in the suit marked: FCT/HCT/CV/54/54/2021.

The court had earlier asked the budget office of the federation to appear before it to produce the evidence.

Mrs Alice Ayegunle who represents the deputy director, Budget office of the federation tendered letter of personnel cost increment, four memos and a letter of complaint against Mrs Bilkisu Sannusi which were all admitted in evidence.

A polytechnic expenditure officer in the budget office, Mrs Sannusi, had sued the defendants over what she described as their alleged defamatory publication against her.

Mrs Sannusi claimed that the defendants maliciously described her as “incompetent and corrupt” in a publication dated April 15, 2019. She said the publication was and circulated as “vandetta” against her.

This, the claimant said, the defendants did after “they were fingered in the corrupt practices complaint” which she claimed to have lodged against them and some of her colleagues (in the Budget office) “who conspired with them to manipulate the personnel budget of the Kaduna Polytechnic for the year 2020.”

The suit has since been adjourned to May 9 for continuation of hearing.