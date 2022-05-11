N1bn libel suit: Court orders NBTE boss, others to open defence

The FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja has ordered the executive secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, to open defense in a 1billon libel suit brought against him and Kaduna polytechnic.

Bugaje, a former rector of the institution, was alleged to have defamed the polytechnic expenditure officer, Mrs Bilkisu Sannusi.

The defendants in suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2021 are Professor M. Idris Bugaje, Kaduna polytechnic, and the Rector, Kaduna polytechnic.

Mrs Sannusi had sued the defendants over what she described as their alleged defamatory publication against her.

The applicant claimed that the defendants maliciously described her as “incompetent and corrupt” in a publication dated April 15, 2019.

She stated further that the publication was made and circulated as a “vendetta” against her.

This, the applicant said, the defendants did after “they were fingered in the corrupt practices complaint”, which she claimed to have lodged against them and some of her colleagues (in the budget office) “who conspired with them to manipulate the personnel budget of the Kaduna Polytechnic for the year 2020.”

At the resumed sitting, the plaintiff, who adopted her witness statement, testified to the fact that the 1st defendant defamed her and demanded N1billion damages.

