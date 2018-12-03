N2.2bilion Properties: CSO asks EFCC to probe Osun ex-Attorney-General 

The Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS), has written the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, demanding probe of the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun state, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, over an alleged illegal acquiring of properties worth N2.2billion with public funds.

A petition letter dated Wednesday, November

28th, 2018, signed by the group’s Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman and addressed to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC through its Ibadan Zonal Head Office, titled “Report of Acquiring Wealth through Illegall Means and Suspicious Corrupt Practices Against Mr. Ajibola Bashiru, the former Commissioner for Special Duties and Regional Integration and immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. The group threatened that more revelations about how Aregbesola’s aides defrauded the State during their eight years tenure of office would soon be revealed. Sulaiman alleged that a sum of N375billion debt and over 15months salaries and pensions arrears were left behind by Rauf Aregbesola’s administration. He called for thorough and credible investigation by the EFCC in line with part vii (38)(1) of the miscellaneous provision of EFCC and forensic audit of the Osun State Ministry of Special Duties and Regional Integration under Ajibola Bashiru’s watch.

“We are constrained to write this Petition Letter to the authority of your anti-graft body in line with section 15 sub-section 5 and 24 sub-section (1e) of the amended 1999

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Freedom of Information Act 2011 and National Human Rights Commission Act 2010 (amendment) where Freedom of Speech and Expression are highlighted.

The group said “as stakeholders, we are reporting the suspicious alleged illegal accumulation of wealth through identified physical properties in the shore of Osun and Lagos States that worth N2.2billion belonging to immediate past Osun State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ajibola Bashiru.

“To our dismay, Mr. Bashiru was acquiring these properties in the choice areas of the two States (Osun and Lagos) through Osun public

funds. While acquiring these properties through Osun funds, the government he served in just six years where he acquired such gargantuan wealth, were owing the workers and retirees alike to the period of fourteen(14) to seventeen(17) months’ salary and pension arrears with the excuse of no funds in the State government purse then.

“We wish to inform your good office,

the part of the illegally acquired properties of Mr. Ajibola Bashiru in just six years as Commissioner in Osun State by stealing of

public funds entrust in his coffer, as follows; a gigantic Estate at Oroki Estate Extension at the back of popular GMT Hotel, Goke

Omigbodun way, Ring Road, Osogbo, gigantic residential building, Adejare Bello Way, Laymus Hotel area, Oke-Fia GRA, Osogbo, gigantic

office Complex at Arubuola Street, beside Ike-Oluwa Mosque, Ladsol Pure Water Bus Stop, Ogo-Oluwa area, Osogbo and host of other properties including fleet of Cars which we promised to make more evidences about them available during the invitation by the anti-graft body to endorse all the allegations contained therein in our Petition Letter.

“In addition, the CSCEOS would also like your agency to follow all the Bank Account Transactions of Mr. Ajibola Bashiru through his Bank Verification Number(BVN) registered Phone Number:-08034753343. We also

want to crave the indulgence of the anti-graft body to probe all the Osun funds put in the custody of Ajibola Bashiru illegally during

October 20th, 2012 Ondo State governorship, 2013, Anambra governorship election 2016 and lately Osun state September 22nd, 2018 governorship election.

